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Home England EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool youngster wanted as Championship pair eye £6m transfer swoop

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool youngster wanted as Championship pair eye £6m transfer swoop

Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea City
Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea City. Photo by Shutterstock.

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with interest in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, who could be available in a deal worth around £6million.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Championship clubs are both monitoring the 19-year-old, with Liverpool facing a big call over one of their most exciting academy graduates this summer.

Nyoni has been rated highly at Anfield since arriving from Leicester City, but first-team minutes remain difficult to guarantee in a packed Liverpool midfield.

A permanent move with a sensible fee could now appeal if the Reds believe regular senior football is vital.

Swansea may hope their possession-based style makes them an ideal landing spot, while Blackburn can offer a strong development platform and a clear route to meaningful Championship minutes.

Liverpool are not expected to rush a final decision. However, with two ambitious second-tier clubs circling, Nyoni’s future is becoming one of the more intriguing youth-transfer stories to watch closely this window.

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