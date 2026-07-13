EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool youngster wanted as Championship pair eye £6m transfer swoop

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with interest in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, who could be available in a deal worth around £6million.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Championship clubs are both monitoring the 19-year-old, with Liverpool facing a big call over one of their most exciting academy graduates this summer.

Nyoni has been rated highly at Anfield since arriving from Leicester City, but first-team minutes remain difficult to guarantee in a packed Liverpool midfield.

A permanent move with a sensible fee could now appeal if the Reds believe regular senior football is vital.

Swansea may hope their possession-based style makes them an ideal landing spot, while Blackburn can offer a strong development platform and a clear route to meaningful Championship minutes.

Liverpool are not expected to rush a final decision. However, with two ambitious second-tier clubs circling, Nyoni’s future is becoming one of the more intriguing youth-transfer stories to watch closely this window.