EXCLUSIVE: Leeds and Hull ponder move for Norwegian winger

Jens Petter Hauge could be handed another chance in English football, with Leeds United and Hull City both showing interest in the Bodø/Glimt winger.

Ontheminute.com understands that the two clubs are keeping tabs on the Norway international ahead of the summer window.

Hauge has rebuilt his career back in the Eliteserien after spells abroad with AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Gent, and his performances have again caught the eye.

The 26-year-old offers experience, creativity and the ability to operate from wide areas or drift inside. That versatility could appeal to Leeds as they look to add attacking options, while Hull are also assessing players capable of making an immediate impact.

Hauge knows English football from his loan spell at Fulham, although he never made the breakthrough at Craven Cottage.

A return to the UK could now become an option if either Leeds or Hull decide to firm up their interest.