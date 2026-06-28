Exclusive: Leeds Utd join race for Danish wonderkid

Leeds United are keeping an eye on highly-rated Bodø/Glimt forward Mikkel Bro Hansen as interest in the Danish teenager continues to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds have joined Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen in monitoring the 17-year-old, who has quickly become one of the most talked-about young attacking talents in Scandinavia.

The Elland Road club have been tracking emerging prospects as part of their long-term recruitment planning, and Bro Hansen is now believed to be among the names being watched.

The Danish forward joined Bodø/Glimt from AGF at the start of 2025 and has made an immediate impression in Norway.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances for the Norwegian champions.

Bro Hansen has also been a major figure for Denmark at Under-17 level, captaining his country and scoring 12 goals in 14 games.

Bodø/Glimt are expected to resist interest, but the growing list of clubs watching him shows how quickly his reputation is rising.