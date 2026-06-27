Brighton have £20m offer accepted for Leeds star

Brighton & Hove Albion have had a verbal offer worth £20million accepted by Leeds United for defender Pascal Struijk.

The Athletic reports that the two clubs reached agreement on Saturday, with Brighton now expected to send the formal bid to Elland Road.

Struijk had just one year left on his Leeds contract, putting the club in a difficult position after failing to convince him to commit his long-term future.

The 26-year-old is now closing in on a move to the south coast after eight and a half years in West Yorkshire.

He made 196 appearances for Leeds and helped the club win two Championship titles.

Brighton have been searching for defensive additions after selling Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham earlier this month. Struijk’s left-footed profile made him an attractive target.

Leeds must now move quickly to replace a key defensive option.

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