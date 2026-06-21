Exclusive: Bayer Leverkusen join Man Utd and Newcastle in Danish wonderkid chase

Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on highly-rated Bodø/Glimt forward Mikkel Bro Hansen as interest in the Danish teenager continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in monitoring the 17-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Scandinavia.

The Bundesliga side have built a strong reputation for identifying elite prospects early, and Bro Hansen is now believed to be on their radar.

The Danish forward joined Bodø/Glimt from AGF at the start of 2025 and has made a quick impact in Norway.

He has produced seven goals and three assists in 12 appearances, while also continuing to impress for Denmark at Under-17 level.

Bro Hansen has captained his country and scored 12 goals in 14 games for the national youth side.

Bodø/Glimt are not expected to welcome approaches easily, but the growing list of clubs watching him shows how quickly his reputation is rising.