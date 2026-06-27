Southampton slap £30m price tag on Leeds, Everton and Man Utd target

Southampton have placed a £30million valuation on Shea Charles as Leeds United push to strike a deal for the midfielder.

The Daily Mail reports that Leeds have already seen two offers worth £20million and above rejected for the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international.

Southampton are holding out for a higher fee, with Manchester United and Everton also credited with interest in the former Manchester City youngster.

Charles has become one of the most wanted midfielders on the market, and Leeds are now trying to find a compromise as they rebuild their squad.

The Elland Road club have already agreed a deal for free agent Harry Wilson and are also targeting Julian Brandt.

Everton and Atalanta have also shown interest, while United have monitored the situation.

For more updates on major summer deals, keep track of our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page as the window continues to develop.