Exclusive: Man Utd join growing race for Bundesliga defensive wonderkid

Manchester United are now keeping tabs on Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski as the race for the highly-rated Polish defender continues to gather pace.

The 18-year-old has become one of the most talked-about young centre-backs in the Bundesliga after a rapid breakthrough season.

Poland international and Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United have joined Newcastle United and Aston Villa in monitoring Potulski.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also admirers, with Dortmund understood to have already seen a €20m approach turned down by Mainz.

Potulski remains under contract until 2028 and Mainz are in no rush to sell. The 1.95m defender has impressed with his physical presence, composure and maturity, while his recent senior Poland call-up has only increased attention around his future.

United are assessing long-term defensive options as they look to refresh their squad with younger talent.

Newcastle and Villa remain firmly in the mix, but Manchester United’s interest adds another major Premier League name to the story.

Follow every major twist in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 tracker.