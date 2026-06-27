Exclusive: Barcelona join Manchester United and Liverpool in race for Mexican wonderkid

Barcelona are now keeping an eye on Club Tijuana attacker Gilberto Mora as the race for the Mexican teenager continues to grow.

The 17-year-old has already attracted attention from Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid after emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in North American football.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com can exclusively reveal that Barcelona have joined the list of clubs monitoring Mora’s development.

The Catalan giants are understood to be tracking his progress closely as they continue to search for elite young attacking talent with long-term first-team potential.

Mora has impressed with his pace, movement between the lines and ability to create chances in dangerous areas.

His maturity at such a young age has also stood out, especially after breaking through at senior level with Club Tijuana and gaining international recognition with Mexico.

United and Liverpool remain interested, while Real Madrid have also been watching him. Barcelona’s presence could now turn the race into a major European battle.