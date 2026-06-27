Plymouth and Dundee United eye former Bolton striker

Plymouth Argyle and Dundee United are considering moves for former Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo this summer.

Football Insider reports that Plymouth are plotting a move for the 28-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Mansfield Town at the end of last season.

Dundee United are also weighing up a deal, creating competition for his signature.

Adeboyejo managed one goal in 14 appearances during a short spell at Mansfield, but his wider record offers more encouragement.

He previously impressed at Burton Albion, scoring 13 times before earning a move to Bolton in January 2023.

The striker also hit 10 goals in his first full season with Bolton before an ACL injury disrupted his progress.

Plymouth and Dundee United could now offer him a fresh start, with both clubs looking at low-cost attacking options ahead of the new campaign.