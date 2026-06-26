Nottingham, Sunderland and Brentford chase £34.5m World Cup breakout star

Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Brentford are all tracking Ivory Coast midfielder Christ Inao Oulai after his eye-catching World Cup performances.

The Mirror reports that the Premier League trio are among the clubs watching the 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout names.

Oulai helped Ivory Coast finish second in Group E and his displays have pushed his profile to a new level.

Trabzonspor are understood to value the midfielder at around £34.5million, despite signing him from Bastia for just under £5million last summer.

The French club are also due a 20 per cent sell-on fee, making any deal even more important for the Turkish side.

Forest are assessing midfield options as Elliot Anderson closes in on Manchester City, while Brentford and Sunderland are also looking at possible upgrades.

For more on major top-flight deals and emerging targets, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 updates.