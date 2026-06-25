Eight clubs chase Scottish centre-back as Portsmouth lead transfer race

Rangers, Portsmouth, Derby County, Norwich City, Stoke City, Preston North End, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic are all interested in signing Dundee centre-back Luke Graham this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that the 22-year-old defender is increasingly likely to leave Dens Park after a standout season in Scotland.

Portsmouth are believed to be pushing strongly after previously seeing bids rejected, while Rangers have also placed Graham on their list of targets.

Graham’s rise has been rapid. He was named Dundee’s Players’ Player of the Year and earned a senior Scotland call-up after impressing with his composure, aerial strength and leadership.

Dundee know they have a valuable asset, especially with Graham entering the final year of his contract. The club are expected to demand a record fee before allowing him to leave.

A move to England now looks a real possibility, with several Championship and ambitious League One clubs circling.