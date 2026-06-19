Plymouth send clear message as Portsmouth, Rangers and Preston North End target striker

Plymouth Argyle have made their stance clear on Aribim Pepple as Portsmouth, Rangers and Preston North End continue to be linked with the in-form striker.

The News has reported that Portsmouth are monitoring Pepple as John Mousinho looks to add more firepower to his Championship squad.

Rangers and Preston are also understood to be among the clubs watching developments closely. But Plymouth appear in no mood to lose one of their key players after his explosive finish to last season.

Pepple scored 18 goals in 41 appearances following his move from Luton Town, including 15 after the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Home Park until 2029, meaning Argyle are in a strong position.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth chief executive Paul Berne said: “We have planned that all the players we have got will be with us on day one (of pre-season).

“That’s what we plan to do. The players come back to pre-season shortly and Tom (Cleverley) and the coaching staff will start on the prep on that basis.

“It’s important to say there is no planned sales. The players that we have currently got with us are planned to be with us on day one of pre-season.

“We are in a much better place compared to last year when we had a lot of work to do (on the squad). We have got a lot of players who are in contract already into next year and these are players that we know can do great things in League One.

“It has been great to bring Wes to the club permanently, it’s great to see Alex Hartridge bringing good League One experience to us, and great to see the club captain (Joe Edwards) sign on for another year. Our plan is to be in a really great position as we go into the start of next season.

“After the way the last four or five months of the (2025/26) season was so great, and the majority of those players will be with us for the start of next season, we know we have got a squad that can really compete at this level.”