Exclusive: Millwall join Birmingham and Ipswich in race for Man Utd youngster

Millwall are now showing interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek as the race for the highly-rated Czech shot-stopper continues to grow.

Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are already keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who could be available if United decide a permanent move is best for his development.

Ontheminute.com understands that Millwall have joined the list of clubs monitoring Vitek’s situation.

The Lions have previously been linked with the United keeper, and his name has continued to appear in transfer talk as clubs search for younger goalkeeping options.

Vitek’s profile makes sense for Millwall. He has the size, shot-stopping ability and growing Championship experience to handle a demanding environment where goalkeepers are often tested under pressure.

Birmingham and Ipswich remain interested, but Millwall could offer a clear pathway to regular football.

United are expected to assess his future carefully before deciding whether to sanction a permanent exit this summer.