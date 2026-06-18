QPR, Preston North End and Portsmouth eye Swansea star

QPR, Preston North End and Portsmouth are all reportedly keeping tabs on Swansea City right-back Josh Key.

Football League World reports that the Championship trio are monitoring the 26-year-old, who is heading into the final year of his current Swansea deal.

Key joined the Swans from Exeter City in 2023 and has been a regular when fit, making 74 Championship appearances across his first two seasons in South Wales.

The versatile defender can play at right-back, wing-back or further forward, making him an attractive option for clubs looking for energy and flexibility on the flank.

He still featured 30 times in the league last season, scoring twice, despite losing some minutes under Vitor Matos.

QPR are short of natural right-back options, while Preston and Portsmouth are also assessing ways to strengthen.

Swansea must now decide whether to cash in or risk losing leverage later.