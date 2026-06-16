Exclusive: Norwich and Preston North End eye move for Man Utd starlet

Norwich City and Preston North End are both interested in taking Manchester United left-back Harry Amass on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship pair are monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation, with United expected to decide during pre-season whether he stays at Old Trafford or heads out again for regular senior football.

Amass remains highly rated at Carrington, but another loan could be considered if first-team minutes look limited.

The England youth international joined United from Watford in 2023 and has already gained important Championship experience.

He spent the first half of last season at Sheffield Wednesday, making 21 appearances, before later moving to Norwich.

Norwich know the defender well after that previous spell, while Preston North End are also looking at young Premier League talent as they plan for next season.

United believe Amass has a bright future, but his next step could depend on how much game time is available under Michael Carrick.