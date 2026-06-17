Preston North End join Leicester, Stoke, Swansea and Celtic in chase for Plymouth star

Preston North End have joined the race to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Lorent Tolaj as Paul Heckingbottom prepares to strengthen his attack this summer.

The Lancashire Evening Post reports that the Lilywhites are admirers of the 24-year-old, who could be available for around £3million.

Leicester City, Stoke City, Swansea City and Celtic have also been linked, making Tolaj one of the more interesting names in the EFL market.

The Swiss-born forward enjoyed a standout campaign for Plymouth, scoring 18 league goals and adding eight assists.

He also struck four times in the EFL Trophy, underlining his value as more than just a penalty-box finisher.

Tolaj still has three years left on his deal, so Plymouth are in a strong position. Boss Tom Cleverley has already warned that his key players will not leave cheaply.

Preston need fresh firepower, especially if Milutin Osmajic moves on, but competition for Tolaj is growing fast.