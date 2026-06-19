Leeds eye shock move for Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Roma target

Leeds United are exploring an ambitious move for Julian Brandt as they look to add proven attacking quality this summer.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Leeds have made enquiries over a possible deal for the Germany international, who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.

Germany international Julian Brandt. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 30-year-old would bring huge experience to Elland Road, having played more than 300 games for Dortmund and earned 48 caps for Germany.

Brandt can operate as a number 10, central midfielder or wide attacker, making him an attractive option for Daniel Farke’s squad. Leeds finished 14th last season and are keen to add more creativity and control in the final third.

However, this will not be an easy race. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Roma have all been linked with Brandt, while at least one Champions League club is also understood to be in the mix.

For more confirmed deals, rumours and club-by-club updates, follow our full Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 guide.