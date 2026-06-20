Bradford set to beat QPR, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday to deal for Scottish star

Bradford City are closing in on the signing of Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken in what would be a notable transfer coup for the Bantams.

Transfer specialist Alan Nixon reports that Bradford are set to beat QPR and Sheffield Wednesday to the 26-year-old, who is available after leaving Dundee.

McCracken is understood to be keen on a return to English football after spending the last two-and-a-half years in Scotland.

The move would give Bradford fresh competition in goal ahead of the new season. Sam Walker was a regular last term and kept 14 clean sheets, but McCracken’s arrival would increase the battle for the No 1 shirt.

McCracken came through at Hamilton before joining Norwich City’s set-up in 2021. He did not make a senior appearance for the Canaries, but gained EFL experience during loan spells with Stevenage and Accrington Stanley.

He was Dundee’s first-choice goalkeeper last season and played more than 3,500 minutes in all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with a move for McCracken in recent months.