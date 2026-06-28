Sheffield Wednesday eye move for Blackburn forward

Sheffield Wednesday have placed Blackburn Rovers forward Yuki Ohashi on their list of attacking targets as they look to add more firepower.

The Star reports that the Owls have identified the 29-year-old Japan international as an option, with the club now turning attention towards the final third after strengthening defensively.

Wednesday have already brought in Richardo Santos and Jordi Liongola, but more attacking depth is now being assessed.

Ohashi joined Blackburn from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2024 and has produced 20 goals and five assists in 86 appearances for Rovers.

He also made a big impact late last season, scoring twice against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to help Blackburn secure their Championship status.

It is not yet clear whether Wednesday would explore a permanent deal or a loan move for the forward.

The Owls are also looking at other attacking options, with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Colby Bishop among names being monitored as the Hillsborough rebuild continues.