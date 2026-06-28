EXCLUSIVE: Southampton and Birmingham track £10m Norwegian youngster

Southampton and Birmingham City are keeping tabs on Tromsø midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl as interest grows in one of Norway’s most exciting young talents.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old, who has impressed in the Eliteserien this season.

Southampton are assessing players who could strengthen their push back towards the Premier League, while Birmingham are also watching the market closely.

Hjertø-Dahl has already produced five goals and two assists in 12 league appearances this campaign, underlining his threat from midfield.

The Norway Under-21 international has also attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with Benfica, Sporting CP and several Bundesliga sides believed to be following his progress.

Potential moves to Rangers and Besiktas failed to happen in January, but the interest has not gone away. Tromsø are in a strong position, with Hjertø-Dahl contracted until the end of 2029.

The talented midfielder is currently valued at around €10million, making any summer deal far from straightforward.