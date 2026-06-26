FC Copenhagen launch bid to beat Wrexham, Birmingham and Sheffield Utd to midfielder

FC Copenhagen have made a bid for Rapid Vienna midfielder Romeo Amane as the race for his signature starts to heat up.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that the Danish giants have submitted an offer for the 23-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Wrexham, Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Copenhagen are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and Amane is now firmly on their list.

The Ivory Coast midfielder joined Rapid Vienna from BK Häcken at the start of 2025 and has since become an important figure in Austria.

He has impressed under Danish coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, which has only added to Copenhagen’s interest.

A deal will not be straightforward. Amane is tied down to Rapid until 2029, meaning the Austrian club are in a strong position if rival bids arrive.

Wrexham, Birmingham and Sheffield United are all watching closely, but Copenhagen have now made the first move.