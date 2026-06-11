Championship trio plot move for Ivorian midfield engine

Birmingham City, Wrexham and Sheffield United are all eyeing Rapid Vienna midfielder Romeo Amane as they prepare for ambitious Championship campaigns.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Austria and could now be offered the chance to test himself in English football.

According to Football Insider, all three clubs have been tracking Amane in recent months.

Birmingham and Wrexham are both targeting promotion pushes after narrowly missing out last season, while Sheffield United are planning a major rebuild.

Amane joined Rapid Vienna from BK Hacken in January 2025 and has quickly become an important figure.

He made 49 appearances last season, adding one goal and four assists, while also bringing valuable European experience from the Conference League and Europa League.

Primarily used as a holding or box-to-box midfielder, Amane’s energy and tactical discipline make him an attractive target for clubs looking to strengthen the heart of midfield.