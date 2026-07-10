EXCLUSIVE: Coventry City keeping tabs on Norwegian wing talent

Coventry City are keeping tabs on Viking youngster Niklas Fuglestad as they continue to monitor emerging talent from the Scandinavian market.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Premier League side have added the highly rated 20-year-old to their list of players to watch.

Fuglestad has built a growing reputation at Viking and is viewed as one of the more exciting young wide players in Norwegian football.

The left-footed attacker came through the Viking setup after spells with Våganes and Sola, before breaking into senior football.

He also gained valuable experience during a loan spell with Moss and has represented Norway at youth level.

Fuglestad is under contract with Viking until 2028, meaning the Norwegian club are in a strong position if interest becomes more concrete.

Coventry have shown a willingness to look for younger players with long-term upside, and Fuglestad now appears to be firmly on their radar.