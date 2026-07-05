EXCLUSIVE: Coventry join Southampton and Birmingham in race for £10m Norwegian midfield sensation

Coventry City are keeping an eye on Tromsø midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl as the race for the highly-rated Norway Under-21 international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Coventry have now joined Southampton and Birmingham City in monitoring the 20-year-old ahead of the summer window.

The Sky Blues are assessing midfield options and Hjertø-Dahl’s form in Norway has pushed him firmly onto their radar.

The Tromsø star has enjoyed an impressive Eliteserien campaign, producing five goals and two assists in 12 league appearances.

His ability to contribute from midfield has also attracted attention from clubs outside England.

Benfica, Sporting CP and several Bundesliga sides have been following his progress, while Rangers and Besiktas both explored moves earlier this year before deals failed to materialise.

Tromsø are not under pressure to sell. Hjertø-Dahl is contracted until the end of 2029 and is valued at around €10million.

Coventry are now watching closely as interest builds.