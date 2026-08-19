Manchester United close in on £65m Baleba deal as Brighton talks accelerate

Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement with Brighton for midfielder Carlos Baleba after stepping up negotiations.

The 22-year-old has emerged as the next major target in Michael Carrick’s Old Trafford rebuild.

The Athletic reports that United have proposed £60million up front, with another £5m available through add-ons. That package remains short of Brighton’s valuation, but discussions are described as amicable and all sides are working to close the gap.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Baleba would further transform a midfield already strengthened by the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. United previously abandoned a move for Atalanta’s Ederson because of concerns over his knee, while Elliot Anderson instead joined Manchester City.

The Cameroon international moved to Brighton from Lille in 2023 and has since registered 112 appearances. He featured 35 times last season despite missing games during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injuries to Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount have increased United’s need for another reliable central option before the window shuts.