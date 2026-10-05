EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich Town keeping tabs on young Ivory Coast prospect impressing in Norway

Ipswich Town are keeping close watch on FK Haugesund winger Ismael Petcho Camara as the Premier League club continue to identify young attacking talent across Scandinavia.

The Ivory Coast prospect has delivered goals and assists in Norway’s second tier this season.

Ontheminute.com understands Camara has impressed Ipswich scouts after registering four goals and seven assists in 2026. The 19-year-old is a right-sided winger with a contract at Haugesund until the end of 2028, putting his club in a strong position.

Camara joined Haugesund in January 2025 and has added regular senior football to his development. His direct running and final-ball quality have become important features of Haugesund’s promotion chase.

There is no suggestion that Ipswich have made an offer. Instead, the Suffolk club appear to be assessing whether Camara’s output can transfer to a higher level.

A strong finish to the Norwegian campaign could intensify the scrutiny. Haugesund will hope their young winger remains central to their plans.