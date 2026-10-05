EXCLUSIVE: Brentford eye Feyenoord record-breaker as Premier League interest grows

Brentford have entered the picture for Feyenoord youngster Jerayno Schaken, whose breakthrough has already brought him to the attention of several English clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Bees are keeping an eye on his development. Their interest adds another potential option for the teenager, although monitoring alone offers no certainty of a transfer.

Schaken announced himself with a place in the Eredivisie record books. He became the youngest player to score on his debut in the competition, aged 17 years and 79 days.

The challenge now is turning that memorable moment into sustained progress. Further opportunities at Feyenoord would allow interested clubs to assess him beyond the excitement surrounding his first appearance.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Hull City have also been linked with the youngster in previous reports.

That growing attention could make Schaken one to watch in the months ahead. For Brentford, however, this remains an emerging interest rather than a confirmed move.