EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Newcastle keeping tabs on €50m PSV Eindhoven star

Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven midfielder Paul Wanner as the Premier League clubs monitor one of Europe’s most intriguing young creators.

Ontheminute.com understands the pair are assessing the 20-year-old ahead of future windows. Wanner is rated at around €50m, a valuation which underlines PSV’s strong position as interest gathers.

Wanner joined PSV from Bayern Munich in 2025, after developing through the German champions’ academy. His route has included loan spells with Elversberg and Heidenheim, giving him senior experience in different environments.

The 20-year-old is a left-footed attacking midfielder who has now opted to represent Austria internationally. That combination of technical ability, age and top-level exposure helps explain why he is attracting Premier League scrutiny.

Neither side has made a move, but PSV will expect a premium fee if either club decides to turn its interest into a formal approach.