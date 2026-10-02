RB Leipzig star gives ‘Green Light’ to January Man Utd move

Manchester United have received a major lift in their search for a left-back, with RB Leipzig captain David Raum understood to be open to a January switch to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk reports the Germany international has given a “green light” to a potential move should United revive their pursuit. Raum is in the final year of his Leipzig contract, leaving the Bundesliga club under pressure to avoid losing him for nothing.

United did not solve the position during the summer and Michael Carrick still lacks a settled, specialist option. Raum’s attacking instinct, Premier League ambition and leadership profile make him a compelling fit.

Juventus are regarded as United’s principal rivals, while Leipzig hope new talks will convince their captain to stay. A fee of about £30m could start negotiations before the 28-year-old is able to discuss a pre-contract in January.

For now, the player’s willingness to move gives United a clear route into the race.