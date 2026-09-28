Carrick face fresh Man Utd injury nightmare

Manchester United face an anxious wait over Patrick Dorgu after the left-sided player sustained a hamstring problem during Denmark’s 2-0 Nations League win against Wales.

The 21-year-old lasted only 30 minutes before appearing to feel his left leg while playing a pass.

Reports claims that Dorgu will return to Carrington for assessment and treatment. Denmark head coach Brian Riemer confirmed: “He has picked up an injury and has to go home. A replacement has to be called up.”

The extent of the problem remains unclear. A minor strain could limit Dorgu’s absence, but United will not know more until scans are completed.

His potential loss would leave Michael Carrick short of natural options on the left. Luke Shaw has had well-documented fitness troubles, while Harry Amass is only returning from a serious hamstring injury.

United did not add a specialist left-back in the summer. The results of Dorgu’s assessment now carry added significance.