EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham join Birmingham in tracking Norwegian striker

Wrexham have widened the race for Djurgården forward Kristian Strømland Lien by adding the Norwegian to their January watchlist.

Birmingham City were already tracking the attacker after the summer window closed.

Ontheminute.com understands recruitment officials at the Racecourse Ground are assessing Lien as a possible winter addition. No approach has been made, but his situation in Sweden will be monitored throughout autumn.

The emerging competition gives both clubs time to compare his qualities with other targets. Wrexham may prioritise immediate attacking impact, while Birmingham could view Lien as part of a broader, longer-term rebuild.

Djurgården can now prepare for possible interest without rushing a decision. Their valuation, the player’s ambitions and assurances over his role in England would all influence negotiations.

A January deal is far from guaranteed. However, Wrexham’s arrival adds urgency for Birmingham if their interest becomes serious. Strong form from Lien before Christmas could turn quiet scouting work into a direct transfer battle between the two clubs.