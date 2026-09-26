EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen join four Premier League clubs in race for Dinamo Zagreb prospect

The pursuit of Noa Mikic has moved beyond England, with Bayer Leverkusen now assessing the Dinamo Zagreb prospect ahead of January.

Their involvement gives the youngster another route for his development.

Ontheminute.com understands Leverkusen have joined Ipswich Town, Hull City, Brentford and Newcastle United in tracking Mikic. The five clubs are monitoring rather than negotiating, but the expanding field could place Dinamo in a strong position.

Germany may offer a different project from the opportunities available in England. Leverkusen can present an alternative development pathway, while the four English suitors each have their plans and squad requirements.

For Mikic, the coming months could be decisive. Regular football, coaching plans and a realistic route into the senior setup are likely to matter as much as financial terms.

Dinamo may choose to let the situation develop. If Mikic maintains his progress, January may bring competing approaches from two countries and a major decision over his next career step.