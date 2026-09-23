EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Newcastle eye Belgian breakthrough star

Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring Genk teenager August De Wannemacker as the Belgian midfielder’s stock continues to rise.

Both clubs have invested in younger recruitment, and his academy path has caught attention.

Ontheminute.com understands that United and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old. The interest is at a scouting stage, but De Wannemacker has emerged as a player to watch before future transfer windows.

He offers more than a standard academy profile. Genk view him as an attacking midfielder who can also work as a No 8, combining a willingness to compete with a growing influence in possession.

De Wannemacker has featured regularly for Jong Genk in the Challenger Pro League and has already sampled first-team pre-season football. His performances for Belgium’s youth sides have further raised his profile.

Genk’s contract with the teenager runs until 2028, strengthening their hand. United and Newcastle now face a longer-term race to see whether he can meet that rising expectation.