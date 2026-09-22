Celtic, Rangers and Championship trio in race to land Arsenal sensation

Max Dowman could be at the centre of a major January loan battle, with Celtic, Rangers, Norwich City, Wolves and Burnley all watching Arsenal’s teenage sensation.

The Gunners must decide whether to keep their record-breaking academy prospect around Mikel Arteta’s first team or send him out for regular senior minutes.

TEAMtalk reports that more than a dozen clubs have registered interest in a temporary deal. Dowman becomes eligible for a loan on January 1, immediately after his 17th birthday.

Arsenal have already seen the youngster make history, becoming their youngest-ever starter at 15 years and 302 days. He also broke the Premier League scoring record for the youngest goalscorer after finding the net against Everton.

Competition for a move is growing across England and Scotland. Coventry and Luton are also among the clubs credited with interest, but Arsenal will prioritise the football and coaching plan presented to the teenager.

Any destination must offer a sensible pathway. His development, rather than a headline transfer, will decide the next step.