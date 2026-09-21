EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United and Bournemouth eye Feyenoord’s next breakthrough star

Leeds United and Bournemouth are monitoring Feyenoord prospect Jivayno Zinhagel as they continue to search the European market for high-upside young players.

The Dutch club have a strong record of developing talent, and their latest academy product is beginning to attract attention outside Rotterdam.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on Zinhagel’s progress. Neither side has made an approach, but the scouting interest places him on the list of players to watch before future transfer windows.

Leeds are keen to build a squad with room for emerging talent, while Bournemouth have also invested heavily in identifying players before their value rises. Zinhagel fits the profile both clubs regularly assess.

Feyenoord will want to protect their youngster’s pathway and avoid placing undue pressure on his development. Regular opportunities at youth level, followed by a senior breakthrough, could increase the spotlight further.

For now, the race is at an early stage, but two English clubs are following closely.