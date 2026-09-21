EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield United and Stoke City keeping tabs on Norwegian defender

Sheffield United and Stoke City are keeping a close eye on Viking defender Henrik Heggheim as their recruitment teams look towards the January market.

Ontheminute.com understands both clubs have added the 25-year-old to their watchlists while planning for future windows. Heggheim’s name has emerged as a possible option as they weigh up experience and physicality at centre-back.

The centre-back has been impressive for Viking in the Eliteserien this season, an eye-catching return for a defender.

A product of Viking’s academy, he returned to Stavanger in 2024 after spells with Brøndby and Vålerenga. His contract runs until 2028, giving Viking a strong position.

Sheffield United and Stoke will therefore need to decide how strongly they want to pursue their interest. The next few months could determine whether either club turns an initial check into a January bid for the Norwegian defender.