Sheffield United set for surprise Ndiaye windfall

Sheffield United could receive an unexpected cash boost after former Bramall Lane favourite Iliman Ndiaye completed a £65m transfer from Everton to Manchester City.

The Star reports that the Blades may benefit from sell-on provisions connected to Ndiaye’s 2023 move to Marseille. The precise value of any payment has not been disclosed.

United’s original clause was based on future profit made by the French club. It initially appeared unlikely to deliver anything after Marseille sold the attacker to Everton for a similar amount.

However, Marseille are now due a percentage from Everton’s £65m sale. That income could activate further provisions and send a portion of the proceeds towards Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye’s journey has taken him from non-league Boreham Wood to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. For Sheffield United, his latest career milestone could produce a timely financial reward during a period of tighter spending.