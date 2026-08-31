Everton agree blockbuster £40m deal for World Cup star

Everton have reached a major breakthrough in their search for a striker after agreeing a deal with Monaco for Folarin Balogun.

The United States international is now closing in on a return to the Premier League.

The Athletic reports that Monaco will receive an initial €45million, with another €5million available through add-ons. Everton describe the overall package as worth around £40million. Personal terms with the 25-year-old still need to be finalised.

Balogun would arrive as Beto prepares to complete a move to Fiorentina. His departure would otherwise leave Thierno Barry as Everton’s only recognised senior striker.

The former Arsenal forward delivered 19 goals and five assists in 43 Monaco appearances last season. He also impressed at the World Cup, scoring three times as the USMNT reached the last 16.

Everton are therefore landing a mobile, proven scorer at the peak of his career. Once contractual details are settled, a medical and official announcement should follow quickly.