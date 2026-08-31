Preston North End, Millwall, Watford, Southampton and Hibs launch deadline battle for Nottingham Forest youngster

Nottingham Forest face a deadline decision over Zach Abbott as five clubs circle the highly rated centre-back.

Preston North End, Millwall, Watford, Southampton and Hibernian are all interested before Tuesday’s cut-off.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke says the race for the 20-year-old has intensified during the closing stages of the window. Forest must now decide whether regular senior minutes elsewhere would accelerate his development more than remaining at the City Ground.

Abbott already has valuable first-team experience. He has made 13 senior appearances for Forest, including seven outings in European competition last season. His composure, physicality and ability to defend aggressively have attracted suitors from England and Scotland.

Forest are protected by a contract running until 2029, so there is no pressure to accept an unfavourable proposal. Playing time is likely to shape the final decision.

With five clubs presenting different pathways, Abbott’s destination could become one of deadline day’s most intriguing battles. Forest retain control, but interested sides must move quickly.