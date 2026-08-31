Derby and Watford launch deadline scramble for Wrexham midfielder

George Dobson could become the subject of a deadline-day tug-of-war as Derby County and Watford consider moves for the Wrexham midfielder.

His route into Phil Parkinson’s starting side has narrowed following Ben Whiteman’s summer arrival.

Football League World exclusively claims both clubs are assessing loan deals before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline. Wrexham initially resisted interest from Sheffield Wednesday, but Dobson’s reduced involvement may now open the door to a temporary departure.

The 28-year-old brings proven Championship experience. He played 40 league matches last season, scoring twice and supplying two assists from a defensive midfield role.

However, his status has shifted during the new campaign. Dobson appeared against Cardiff on the opening weekend but later dropped to the bench. He was then left out of the squad against Birmingham.

Derby want one more midfield option despite signing Alex Mowatt and Bobby Clark. Watford are also exploring the potential terms. Both clubs must now convince Wrexham that a late loan suits everyone involved.