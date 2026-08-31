Aston Villa wonderkid set for Wigan medical after loan breakthrough

Aston Villa prospect Bradley Burrowes is closing in on a season-long loan to Wigan Athletic.

The 18-year-old is due to complete a medical on Monday after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary move.

Football Insider reports that Wigan have beaten competition from several Championship and League One sides. Burrowes will get the opportunity to translate his prolific academy form into senior football.

The England youth international scored 18 times across 22 youth appearances last season. Twelve of those goals came in Premier League 2, where he also demonstrated an ability to play centrally, from the right or behind a striker.

Burrowes has made his Premier League debut for Villa and featured on the bench against Paris Saint-Germain and Brighton this term. He remains highly regarded at Villa Park.

Wigan hope his speed and finishing can energise Gary Caldwell’s attack following three opening defeats. Completing the medical would leave only the final formalities before the loan is announced.