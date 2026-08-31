Wrexham plot stunning deadline raid for Sheffield United star

Wrexham are considering a dramatic deadline move for Sheffield United attacker Callum O’Hare, potentially handing Chris Wilder another major squad headache.

The Blades regard the 28-year-old as a central figure in their promotion plans.

The Star reports that Wrexham are monitoring O’Hare as Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off approaches. Sheffield United would be reluctant to sanction an exit after already losing Gustavo Hamer to Coventry City earlier this summer.

O’Hare has underlined his value with an encouraging start to the campaign. He scored against Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup before finding the net again during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s arrival has also allowed O’Hare to return to his favoured central role following a spell out wide. That makes replacing him at such short notice particularly difficult.

With his contract running until 2028, United are under no immediate pressure to sell. Any Wrexham approach would therefore need to be extremely persuasive to test the Blades’ resolve.