Birmingham make bid for Ipswich midfielder as Wrexham threaten late hijack

Birmingham City have submitted a bid for Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Anis Mehmeti and believe an agreement can be reached.

Championship rivals Wrexham remain in contention, creating a tense deadline battle for his signature.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed via X that the Blues have made their move and are hopeful of completing the deal. Ipswich must now assess Birmingham’s proposal while Wrexham continue their own pursuit.

Mehmeti only arrived at Portman Road from Bristol City in January and remains contracted until 2029. The 25-year-old Albania international can operate centrally or from the left, offering tactical flexibility.

His direct running, creativity and threat around the penalty area could immediately strengthen either promotion challenge. Both clubs are searching for greater quality in the final third.

Birmingham will hope their formal offer provides an advantage, but Wrexham are unlikely to disappear quietly. Ipswich face a major decision over whether to retain valuable squad depth or sell a player signed just seven months ago.