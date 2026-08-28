EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea enter four-club race for Palmeiras’ 22-goal wonderkid

Chelsea have expanded their South American scouting focus to Palmeiras prospect Riquelme Fillipi.

The 19-year-old winger is being assessed as a potential future addition rather than an automatic option for the first team.

Ontheminute.com understands the Blues are monitoring his development but have not decided whether to open negotiations. Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are also tracking Fillipi, creating growing English interest around the Brazilian.

His numbers at youth level explain the attention. Fillipi struck 22 goals across 42 appearances for Palmeiras Under-20s in 2025, demonstrating an ability to turn promising attacks into decisive moments.

Although naturally right-footed, he is frequently deployed from the left and can move inside towards goal. He is also comfortable on the opposite flank, giving potential buyers useful tactical flexibility.

Palmeiras have introduced Fillipi to senior football and secured him until December 2029. Chelsea’s arrival adds another powerful contender, but all four clubs are still deciding whether to act before the deadline.