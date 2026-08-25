Preston North End join Watford in late transfer scramble for Nottingham Forest defender

Preston North End have joined Watford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Zach Abbott before the September 1 deadline.

The Lilywhites are exploring a loan deal as Paul Heckingbottom seeks greater competition and stability in his back line.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon page that Preston are now pursuing the 20-year-old. Watford are also monitoring Abbott as they consider several centre-back options during the closing days of the window.

The England youth international has spent his entire career at Forest and progressed through the club’s academy. He has made 11 senior appearances in all competitions, including eight last season.

Regular Premier League minutes could be difficult to secure because of the competition at the City Ground. A Championship loan would offer Abbott valuable experience and a realistic chance to play consistently.

Forest remain protected by a contract running until June 2029. Preston must now convince both club and player that Deepdale offers the strongest development pathway.