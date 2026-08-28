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West Ham join six rival clubs in stunning race for former Burnley star

London Stadium, West Ham
London Stadium, West Ham. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Ham have joined Birmingham City and Wrexham in exploring a move for Al-Shabab midfielder Josh Brownhill.

A late return to England could now develop as the Hammers seek greater quality for their Championship promotion push.

TEAMtalk reports that the three clubs are keen on the 30-year-old, while Southampton, Wolves, Hull City and Coventry City have also been linked. That creates a crowded seven-club battle before the deadline.

Brownhill remains contracted in Saudi Arabia until 2027. He has recorded seven goals and three assists across 37 appearances for Al-Shabab, showing that his attacking influence has survived the move abroad.

His strongest selling point may be proven Championship pedigree. Brownhill scored 32 times in 211 Burnley matches and played a central role during his five years at Turf Moor.

West Ham need momentum after a slow start under Nuno Espirito Santo. Brownhill would bring leadership, durability and goals from midfield, but Birmingham and Wrexham can offer compelling rival projects.

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