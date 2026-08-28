West Ham join six rival clubs in stunning race for former Burnley star

West Ham have joined Birmingham City and Wrexham in exploring a move for Al-Shabab midfielder Josh Brownhill.

A late return to England could now develop as the Hammers seek greater quality for their Championship promotion push.

TEAMtalk reports that the three clubs are keen on the 30-year-old, while Southampton, Wolves, Hull City and Coventry City have also been linked. That creates a crowded seven-club battle before the deadline.

Brownhill remains contracted in Saudi Arabia until 2027. He has recorded seven goals and three assists across 37 appearances for Al-Shabab, showing that his attacking influence has survived the move abroad.

His strongest selling point may be proven Championship pedigree. Brownhill scored 32 times in 211 Burnley matches and played a central role during his five years at Turf Moor.

West Ham need momentum after a slow start under Nuno Espirito Santo. Brownhill would bring leadership, durability and goals from midfield, but Birmingham and Wrexham can offer compelling rival projects.