Hull City closing in on new signing as stunning €30m clause emerges

Hull City are closing in on an ambitious deal for Roma striker Robinio Vaz as they continue reshaping their squad for the Premier League.

The teenager could soon become the club’s 11th first-team arrival of a remarkable summer.

The Athletic reports that negotiations are nearing an agreement. Vaz would join on a season-long loan costing €2million, while Hull would hold an option to purchase him for €30million.

The 19-year-old moved from Marseille to Roma in January. He had scored four times in 14 Ligue 1 appearances before making 12 substitute outings in Serie A, finding the net once.

Vaz, a France youth international, previously developed at Sochaux and offers another high-upside option in attack. Hull have already recruited Joe Gelhardt and Elliot Stroud to strengthen their forward line.

Ollie McBurnie remains the established central figure after scoring 17 goals during the promotion campaign. Vaz’s arrival would create serious competition following Hull’s impressive opening victory over Manchester United.