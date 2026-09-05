EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich and Hull track Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid

Ipswich Town and Hull City are tracking Dinamo Zagreb youngster Noa Mikic ahead of a January transfer battle.

Both clubs are assessing whether to make an approach when the winter window opens.

Ontheminute.com understands Mikic has emerged on the recruitment lists at Portman Road and the MKM Stadium. Interest remains at an early stage, with neither English club believed to have submitted a formal offer.

The youngster’s progress in Croatia has placed him on the radar of teams searching for European talent. Ipswich and Hull could view January as the moment to move before competition for his signature increases.

Dinamo are under no pressure to sanction a departure. Any deal would therefore depend on their valuation and the role offered to Mikic in England.

Scouting work is expected to continue. Ipswich and Hull will then decide whether to step up their pursuit, potentially setting up a head-to-head race for one of Dinamo Zagreb’s most promising young players.