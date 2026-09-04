Nottingham Forest star poised to sign huge new deal

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a major contract breakthrough, with Neco Williams poised to commit his long-term future to the City Ground.

The Telegraph reports that advanced talks are underway over a four-year extension. An agreement could be finalised within days, providing an early boost for head coach Oliver Glasner.

Williams still has two years remaining on his current deal, but Forest want to reward his dependable performances. The Wales international has become one of the squad’s most consistent players across the last two seasons.

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all shown interest during that period. However, the defender now appears ready to overlook outside attention and remain with Forest.

The development follows a relatively restrained summer at the club. Elliot Anderson’s £116m move to Manchester City was the major departure, while Liam Delap arrived for a club-record £50m.

Forest also added Ousmane Diomande, Daniel Muñoz and Xaver Schlager. Securing Williams would underline their determination to protect the core of Glasner’s squad.