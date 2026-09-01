Southampton leap ahead of Millwall in race for Forest wonderkid

Southampton have moved into pole position to sign Nottingham Forest defender Zach Abbott after matching Millwall with an agreed loan package.

The 20-year-old’s destination is now expected to be decided before the window closes.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke says both clubs have settled terms with Forest, removing the main negotiating obstacle. However, Southampton are currently considered favourites to complete the season-long move.

The contest has narrowed dramatically since Preston North End, Watford and Hibernian were also linked with Abbott. Millwall remain in contention, but Saints appear to have presented the more attractive pathway.

Abbott would bring versatility and valuable first-team exposure. He has made 13 senior appearances for Forest, including seven in European competition, and can operate across the defensive line.

Forest still regard the England youth international as an important long-term prospect. His contract runs until 2029, making this loan about development rather than an exit. Southampton must now convert their advantage into a completed deal before Millwall can respond.